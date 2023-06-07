DAVID EARL STARKS 1955 – 2023

David Earl Starks, 67, of Navasota, Texas passed away on May 20, 2023, after a battle with kidney disease.

David was born on July 19, 1955 to Robert Starks I and Irma Robinson Starks in Waxahachie, Texas. After David graduated from Navasota High School in 1973, he went on to work for Chaparral Steel. His career consisted of crane operation, and drywall contractor.

David was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert II; and sister, Virginia.

He is survived by brother James; children, Reginald and Kimberly; daughter in law, Mandy; grandchildren, Reyna, Saliyah, Preston and Maya; niece, Lovie and her husband Damien; and nephews Dewayne, Larry, Robert and Patrick.

Services will be held at the Foundation of Faith Church, 105 W. Holland St in Navasota, Texas on June 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.