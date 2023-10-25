CAROLYN FINNEY DOBYANSKI 1951 – 2023

Carolyn Finney Dobyanski, born on April 22, 1951, to Harold and Fay Finney, began her journey in the close-knit community of North Houston, Texas. She was raised with three brothers and attended Sam Houston High School, graduating in the class of 1969. On November 18, 1972, Carolyn embarked on a new chapter in her life when she married the love of her life, Thomas Dobyanski. Together, they built a life full of love, dedication, and shared dreams.

In 1978, Thomas and Carolyn ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, opening a tee shirt business. They worked tirelessly in their stores, all while nurturing their family. Carolyn’s devotion to her two sons, Robbie and Clint Dobyanski, knew no bounds. She was not only a loving mother but also a dedicated businesswoman and provider.

In the late 1980s, Carolyn decided to further her education, a testament to her lifelong commitment to learning and personal growth. This pursuit of knowledge led to a career with Aldine Independent School District, where she made a positive impact on the lives of countless students.

In the late 90’s, Carolyn and Thomas made the move to their farm home in Grimes County, Texas, and she continued her career in education with Montgomery Independent School District in Montgomery, Texas. Her time there was filled with joy and fulfillment, as she cherished the relationships she built with her colleagues, teachers, administrators, and her beloved students.

One of the greatest joys in Carolyn’s life came in November of 2004 when she became a grandmother to Ashley Norton. In 2005, the family grew with the birth of Clint’s daughter, Cali Dobyanski. Then, on January 1st, 2006, Robbie and Kate brought Cole into her life, filling her heart with immeasurable love and happiness. In 2011, Carolyn was again blessed with another grandson, Addison Dobyanski.

Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas, her loving son Robbie Dobyanski, his wife Kate, and their children Ashley Norton and Cole Dobyanski; son, Clint Dobyanski and his daughter Cali Dobyanski, as well as his son Addison Dobyanski; her stepdaughter, Jessica Strawn, husband Adam and grandchildren Ethan and Trinity; brother Les Finney, his wife Rie, and James Finney, his wife Donna; her cherished sister-in-law, Gail Finney, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a wide circle of friends and family, all of whom held a special place in her heart.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Harold and Fay Finney, and her dear brother, Carl Finney.

In 2016, Carolyn retired from her lifelong career in education with Montgomery ISD. She and her husband Thomas have since enjoyed the serenity of their family farm in Anderson, Texas, surrounded by the beauty of nature and each other’s love.

Carolyn Finney Dobyanski’s legacy is one of strength, perseverance, and love. She touched the lives of many with her warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her family and her students. Her memory will forever be cherished, and her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Please join the family for visitation 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Plantersville, TX with a reception to follow.