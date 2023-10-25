ROBERT NOLAN BARTH 1962 – 2023

Mr. Robert Nolan Barth, 61, of Navasota and formerly of Baytown, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Pastor Nancy Simpson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Robert was born in Texas City on May 10, 1962, to Nolan William and Lou Ann (Falkenbury) Barth. He was baptized on September 30, 1962, and was confirmed on October 30, 1977 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baytown where he was a member. He grew up in Baytown, Texas and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School.

Robert and his brother David received their Eagle Scout Award on November 1, 1976. He received a bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin Sate University and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. He also, received a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University. After graduating he applied and became a flight attendant for Continental Airlines. He was able to visit many states and countries throughout his life before retiring in 2016 from the airline which merged in 2012 with United Airlines. Robert enjoyed spending time and entertaining family and friends, gardening, baking, basking in the sun and enjoyed spending time with his dogs and cats.

He was preceded in death by his father Nolan William Barth and his brother Kermit Eugene Barth.

Robert is survived by his mother, Lou Ann (Falkenbury) Barth of Navasota, Texas; his sister and brother inlaw, Sharon Elizabeth (Barth) and Wayne Allen Ganske of Navasota; his brother and sister in-law, David William Barth and Tammy Kay (Thompson) Barth of Baytown, Texas; nieces Dixie L. (Barth) King and husband Cody, Robin R. Barth; nephews Reggie L. Barth, Brandon W. Ganske, Chase A. Ganske and wife Elicia, Austin J. Barth and wife Leanne; 3 great nieces, Gracelynn A. Ganske, Aria J. Barth and Levvi L. Barth; and other beloved family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 712 Schilling Ave., Baytown, Texas 77520 or to a charity of your choice.

Thank you to all who touched his life and took care of him. May the LORD Bless You and Keep You.