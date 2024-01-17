CHARLES NORMAN CUNNEEN 1934 – 2023

Charles Norman Cunneen, 89, originally of Brooklyn, NY, passed peacefully Jan. 11, 2024 at Sodalis Care Facility in College Station, Texas.

Charles, a U.S. Army veteran born in 1934, was a well-respected 30-year resident of the Navasota area known for his years of work and service. He learned to be a giver as a young man while helping his mother with her home for older women in New York. His experience in those early years created a jack-of-all-trades with a vivacious personality and a get-it-done attitude. The Trinity Lutheran Church playground still enjoys his sandbox today. Charles was also a long-time volunteer with children’s programs in the county and passionate about building up youth. He helped with tutoring and arranged for guest speakers to the local schools.

Charles never met a stranger. He loved to talk with people about life, love and faith. If he wasn’t building or repairing something, he enjoyed a game of computer solitaire and Blue Bell Pecan Pralines ‘n Cream ice cream.

In his final years, Charles continued demonstrating generosity toward his neighbors and community. Whether mowing lawns, repairing a front porch, donating wooden hearts he built, or simply telling stories about his early life in New York; he continued to have a significant impact on others, creating some of the strongest bonds and lasting impressions of his life. He will be greatly missed.

Charles is survived by his sisters, Judy Basso and Ann Fornaro of New York; along with seven children and stepchildren of Texas, Patrick, Jeannie, Alex, Anthony, Cameron, Lauren and Miriah; in addition to 28 grand and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of a funeral service, Charles wished to be cremated and have his ashes spread in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY. The family would appreciate stories to read at his memorial and to be included in a memoir. If you’d like to email a story, please do so at anthonycunneen@gmail.com.