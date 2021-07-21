A Celebration of life for Clifton Bernard Love “TEX”, 45, of Navasota, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday July 24, 2021, at Missionary Camp Baptist Church, 9429 CR 423, in Navasota. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. for friends and relatives final viewing. Burial will follow in the Dennis Bryant Cemetery also in Navasota. Clifton passed July 15, 2021 at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan, Texas.

Clifton Bernard Love Sr. was born December 27, 1975 to Ethel Wanell Love and Herman (Mackie) Williams. He was the joy of their lives. Clifton attended and finished school in Navasota – NHS Class of 1995 – where he was very active in sports as well in the FFA. He loved animals and especially dogs. He touched so many lives as he traveled this journey called life. Cliff accepted Christ at an early age and remained faithful with his departure from this life.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Othella Love-Humphrey; grandparents, James and Mattie B. Williams; and aunt/Godmother, Kathy Rena Love all of Navasota.

Cliff leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Ethel (Allen) Love-Craig; father, Herman Mack (Jerieldean) William; special friend, Maykaa Blackshear; three sons, Clifton (Boop) Love Jr., Jordan (Scoop) Love of Houston and Caleb Love of College Station; daughter, Cydnee of Houston; Godson, Jarmarcus Sneed of College Station; maternal grandfather, Robert (Eva) Love Jr. of Houston; three brothers, Cedric Love of Navasota, Arthur Ray Love and Chadrick Ray Shaun Love both of Austin; aunts, Shewani (Ricky) Watson of College Station, Bonnie (Alvin) Booker and Sharon Love of Winston-Salem, N.C; uncles, James Ross (Cinderella) Williams of Courtney, Sammie (Pearl) Williams of Dallas, Frank Williams of College Station, Robert (Paula) Love Jr. of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Michael (Felicia) Love of College Station; great uncle, Audrey (Sandra ) Love of Roans Prairie; two great aunts, Maggie Pearl Mitchell of Navasota, and Lois Howard of Houston; two special aunts, Barbara Boston and Marilyn Mason; four nieces, nine nephews, numerous cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor, in Brenham, Texas.