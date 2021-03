Services for Clifton Gilbert, 70, of Navasota will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Salem House of Blessings on Sycamore Street in Navasota.

Viewing will be held prior to services, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the church.

Visitation for Clifton will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Ashford & Oliver Mortuary on Farquhar St. in Navasota.

All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.