DANNY RAY MALLETT 1956 – 2023

Danny Ray Mallett; 66 years of Iola, TX; passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Iola, TX doing what he enjoyed – working cattle. Danny’s life will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, at The Bedias Baptist Church in Bedias, TX with Bro. Nathan Hoke and Bro. Jerry Allen Cole officiating.

Danny was born on August 24, 1956 in Navasota, TX to George and Nellie (Bean) Mallett. He graduated from Iola High School in 1974 and continued his education at Sam Houston State University. Danny was a life-long educator for thirty-three years serving as a teacher, a coach, an assistant principal, and principal. He was most proud of Iola Elementary School being recognized as an Exemplary School and a Nationally Recognized Blue-Ribbon School while he served the school as the principal – giving all the credit to his amazing staff of teachers and aides, and of course, his wonderful students.

Danny was involved in many activities throughout the years. In his younger days, he played football, baseball, and volleyball. Danny enjoyed ranching, hunting, fishing, and his pets, especially Homer and Howie.

Danny’s greatest pastime was his woodworking. He never sold any of his work as he would rather give it away or offer it in a charitable auction. The items he donated supported many causes including The Bedias Baptist Church Youth Ministry, The Evergreen Church Youth Ministry, The Iola Volunteer Fire Department, The Iola Independent School District Athletic Department, Iola 4H, The Iola Community Center, and many others.

Danny was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved his wife and children dearly. He and Paula were always proud of their children’s accomplishments and were very proud of the adults that they turned out to be.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Paula. He is survived by his children, Will Mallett (Catherine) and Hailey Mallett; his grandson, John Mallett; his brother, Larry Mallett (Carolyn); his nephews Chad Mallett, Greg Mallett, and Bryan Herriman; his great-niece, Cassie Mallett and his great-nephew, Garrett Mallett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Bedias Baptist Church Youth Ministry (3729 Main Street, Bedias, TX 77831).