ELIZABETH ANN WALKOVIAK SECHELSKI NOWAK 1934 – 2023

Elizabeth Nowak, 89, of Anderson, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Anderson. Her visitation began at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 27, with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., both at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 28, at the church. Interment will followed at St. Joseph Cemetery in Stoneham. Services were in the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Elizabeth was born on Wednesday, July 25, 1934, to Mike and Eleanor Pasket Walkoviak in Anderson, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lived her life totally for God as a Catholic lady. It was through her strong faith that she led by example her family and everyone she met throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband’s Brosig Sechelski and August Nowak, of fifty years; her brothers Adam, Emmitt, Rufus, Louis, Conrad; her sister, Margaret.

She is survived by son Leonard Sechelski; her daughters, Janice and husband Gary Pasket, Sandra and husband Danny Pasket; her brother, Joe Walkoviak; her nine grandchildren, Michael, Stacey, Josh, Alissa, Scotty, Ryan, Jeremy, Sarah, and Stephanie; her seventeen great grandchildren; her five step-grandchildren, and her ten step- great grandchildren.

Honoring the life of Elizabeth as Pallbearers are Michael Katkoski, Josh Katkoski, Jeremy Katkoski, Scotty Ketkoski, Ryan Sechelski, Jason Zielonka, Jordan Hargrove, and Cameron Null. Honorary Pallbearers are Colton Wichman and David Nowak.