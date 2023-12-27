DAVID G. WOEHLER 1941 – 2023

David Gordon Woehler passed away peacefully at his home on December 11, 2023. He was born August 7, 1941, to Richard Woehler and Kathleen (Magnus) Smith in Evansville, Indiana. He was the oldest of three children for Richard and Kathleen.

A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, Dec. 17, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. with a vigil service that followed at 5:30 p.m. at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Adam McClosky as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in Oakland Cemetery. A Masonic Graveside Service followed under the auspices of Navasota Masonic Lodge 299 AF & AM.

David graduated from Troy High School in Troy, Ohio in 1959 and Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio in 1978. He had one child, Robin. David married Carol Nachtrab in 1973. David and Carol moved to Navasota on St. Patrick’s Day in 1980. He was very involved within the community with the Navasota/Grimes County Chamber, The Navasota Masonic Lodge, Navasota Lions’ Evening Club (holding various officer positions), Navasota ISD Board member, and Navasota ISD Education Foundation (its first treasurer).

David enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing, In recent years he traveled to Alaska, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Grand Cayman Islands, Haiti, Costa Rica, Dominica Republic, Honduras, Italy and France.

David believed strongly in the education of students and helped organize the Navasota ISD Education Foundation and significantly helped make sure the Foundation received funding from the AMARR Garage Door Fund, which contributed over $150,000 to the Navasota ISD Foundation and continues to do so.

David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Anne (Nachtrab) Woehler of Navasota; his daughter Robin Woehler, and granddaughter Katharine Woehler of College Station, TX; sisters, Darlene Hayfield and spouse Scott Hayfield of Newburg, IN, and Melissa Kellogg of Cocoa Beach, FL.

A sincere thanks to all the caregivers from Traditions. They were so loving and caring, making us feel so valued as patients. A special thank you to Mary Sicinski for loving care of David and continued support and companionship for Carol.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Navasota ISD Education Foundation, 705 East Washington Avenue, Navasota, TX 77868, The Masonic Lodge #299, 300 E. Washington Avenue, or the Navasota Evening Lions Scholarship Fund, PO Box 68, Navasota, TX 77868.