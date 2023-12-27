Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
SAMMY WATSON 1952 – 2023

December 27, 2023 - 00:00
Mr. Sammy Watson, 71, of Navasota, passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 28, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with the Rev. C. McAllister "Mac" Vaughn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.  

Sammy was born on July 31, 1952, in San Antonio, TX, to Claywell Wilmeth Watson, Jr and Artie Kathleen (Bull) Watson. Sammy married Rebecca Klump on August 16, 1978, in Navasota, TX. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding in trail rides, participating in barbecue cook offs, scuba diving, welding, and riding motorcycles. 

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bobby Joe Williams. 

Sammy is survived by his wife, Becky Watson; step-mother, Mozelle Watson; step-brother, Dennis Hall; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Craig & Kristie Klump and Bonnie & Gary Hartstack; nieces, Cori Herzog, Brooke Jensen, Ashley Klump, Michaela Moore, and Erin Dierking; nephew, Austin Klump; and cousins, Flo Dean, Gary Dean, and Robin Nunley. 

You are invited to leave fond memories or kind words at www.noblesfuneral.com.  

 

