Denise Nobles Wells, 63, of Navasota, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 13, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 27, also at the funeral chapel, with interment following in Oakland Cemetery. Rev. Chelle Sims will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Denise was born in Navasota, Texas on January 4, 1959 to Russell and Thelma Jo Nobles. She was the third child of five children. Even though she was the middle child, she was the backbone, the peace maker, and always wanted all of the siblings to get along.

Denise graduated from Navasota High School in 1979 and began her many careers in the retail business, food service and healthcare. She recently retired from Seasons Assisted Living where she worked taking care of the residents. Denise loved making a difference in their lives. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the babies and children of those she considered to be her own. Denise was known by her gorgeous sky blue eyes and her contagious laughter.

Denise is survived by her son, Laryn Russell Nobles; and a very special person whom she took into her home and raised as her daughter, Sha’Meka “A.J.” Nobles Moran; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Harvey Leathart, Mary and Thomas Marek and Martha Turner; brother and sister-in-law, James “Cut-Out” and Sandra Nobles; special and supportive friend, Mack Wells; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Camo.

Serving as pallbearers are Chad Marek, Cory Marek, Broderick “Bud” Turner, Jordan Wells, Danxadrien McGee and Christopher Holiday.

