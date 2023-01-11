EARLINE BELL (HAFERKAMP) MITCHELL 1932 – 2023

Mrs. Earline Bell (Haferkamp) Mitchell, 90, of Navasota passed away on Wednesday, January 4. Visitation with family and friends was held Monday, January 9, from 10:00 to10:45 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Montgomery officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Whitehall Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Earline was born in Navasota on November 14, 1932, to Henry Haferkamp and Beulah (Wade) Haferkamp. She attended Navasota ISD. Earline met and later married her husband, L.E. Mitchell, Jr., and to this union four children were born: Lonnie III, Larry, Era, and Carol. Earline enjoyed spending quality time with her family and absolutely loved reading books, watching western movies, and daytime soap operas.

Earline was preceded in death by both her parents, Henry and Beulah; her husband, L.E. Mitchell, Jr.; and her daughter, Era Edna Mitchell.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Lonnie E. Mitchell, III and wife Donna, Larry D. Mitchell and wife Patti, and Carol L. Langley and husband James; sisters, Louise Ford, and Betty Ann Schwarz and husband Richard; grandchildren; Kade Mitchell, Justin M. Langley, and Jace B. Langley; great-grandchildren; Jadyn Langley, Morgyn Langley, and Anna Langley; and a host of nieces and nephews; and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Matthew Wehring, Ronald Becker, Glenn (Buck) Mitchell, Justin Langley, Kade Mitchell, and Jace Langley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lynn Grove Methodist Church or International Essential Tremor Foundation.

The family invites you to leave kind words or fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com