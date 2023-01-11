RUBY TIJERINA 1944 – 2023

Ruby Tijerina of Round Rock, Texas passed away January 8, 2023, at the age of 78. Visitation will be held at Nobles Funeral Chapel Thursday, January 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a parish rosary following at 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at Nobles Funeral Chapel 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, with interment following in Oakland Cemetery.

Ruby was born on March 9, 1944, to Cruz & Cuca Castro. She lived in Abilene for 22 years, then moved to Round Rock, TX, in 1985, where Ruby lived until her death. She retired from Dell Computer Corporation in 1996. Ruby was also a member of the Round Rock Red Hat Ladies. She was very proud to be a part of a big family. Ruby had so many friends and extended family and so enjoyed her community. She will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cruz & Cuca Castro and her brothers, Manuel and John Castro.

Ruby is survived by her immediate family, daughters, Linda Pederson & husband Jerry and Sylvia Siebenaler; son, James Tijerina; grandchildren, Tasha and Lee Cain, Steven Tijerina, Landon Pederson and Dalton Siebenaler; great- grandchild, Jackson Lee Cain; and her sweetheart of more than 25 years, Lewis Pool.

She is also survived by three sisters, Vera Pimentel & husband Albert, Rosie Ramos, and Mary Penaloza & husband Raul; six brothers, Charlie Castro, Cruz Castro Jr & wife Ollie, Jesse Castro, Rudy Castro & wife Janet, Raymond Castro, and Robert Castro & wife Sandra; and countless nieces and nephews.

