EDWARD “ED” CUMMINGS KENNARD, JR. 1945 – 2023

Edward “Ed” Cummings Kennard Jr., 78, of Cypress, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Anderson Baptist Church in Anderson, Texas on Friday, December 22, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until the time of service at 11a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Born on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas, Edward was the third child of Edward Cummings Kennard Sr., and Elaine Sasser Kennard. His younger years were spent in various U.S. Cities due to his father’s frequent relocations as he rose through the ranks of General Motors. As Ed entered his high school years his parents opted to provide a more stable and enriching environment by enrolling him at Leelenau School in Glen Arbor Michigan. While there, he developed some life-long friendships and excelled in sports. In spite of his average size Ed was a star football player, a great golfer and won the State of Michigan Individual Champion in the 440 distance race. He completed his college degree in American Literature at Bard College, capped off by securing an interview with President Nixon while working at the school newspaper.

Ed’s writing skills gained at College paved the way to a long and distinguished career in advertising. He became Creative Director of McCann Erickson, garnering many accolades and representing brands such as Coca Cola, Exxon and British Caledonian, among others. After over 30 years in advertising, Ed decided to turn from “shades of gray”, as he put it, and move on to something more definitive. Exterior Lighting Maintenance for the automotive industry was the answer. Either a light worked or it needed fixing. But how, one would ask, was he qualified to do this work? He supervised his subcontractors and simultaneously apprenticed until he felt comfortable to do things on his own. Then it was a matter of hiring the right people. Ed and his wife Vanessa worked together to grow this company one client at a time and in the ensuing years, the company adapted to include electrical servicing. Lighting Maintenance Services/LMS Electrical continues to grow today as an electrical contracting company.

Ed and Vanessa, enjoyed spending time at “The Ranch” and travelling domestically and internationally. Whether away or at home, Ed always looked for an opportunity to enjoy and share culinary delights and a fine glass of wine with family and friends. Many joyous and memorable times were spent around the table. And let’s not forget the music. Ed’s taste was broad; from country to opera and everything in between. He enjoyed listening to Garth Brooks and Willie Nelson as much as he did Callas, Pavarotti and Bocelli.

A proud Texan, Ed had a special fondness for Kennard Family heritage in the lone star state, now nine generations strong. He was also a perpetual student of WWII history. He had a zest for life and took pleasure in some of the most ordinary things, like a child smiling at him from a stroller. Ed grew up with a charge account but had a soft spot in his heart for those less fortunate. He had a generous spirit, often giving opportunity to people starting out in their career or needing a break to start a new life. Most of all Ed had that special gift of making the person he was speaking with feel like the most important person in the room. He tread lightly, but his presence was felt strongly.

Prior to his marriage to Vanessa, Ed had been married twice. Those marriages blessed him with 4 wonderful children which he loved very much. They have each gone on to become very accomplished individuals with families of their own. Ed was immensely proud of them.

He is precedd in death by his parents; Elaine Sasser Kennard and Edward C. Kennard Sr., his parents-in- law; Christos T. Nassopoulos and Constantina C. Nassopoulos, and his brother- in-law, Joe Femino.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Vanessa Kennard; his children from his marriage to Roberta Roger: Scott and his wife Jamie Kennard, Jonas and his wife Laura Kennard, his children from his marriage to Susan Ellis: Ashley and her husband Duncan McLaren, and Drew and his wife Savery Kennard, his sisters Katie Femino and Suzan Wren Tidwell and her husband Jim, and his seven grandchildren: Cameron & Ty Kennard, Lucas & Beau Kennard, Ford Miller & Fiona McLaren, Elise Kennard, and other close relatives and friends.

Pallbearers are Scott Kennard, Cameron Kennard, Ty Kennard, Jonas Kennard, Lucas Kennard, Beau Kennard, Drew Kennard and Campbell Aurelius (nephew).

The family would like to extend their profound gratitude to Jackie Mamaloukas, the family of Jason Mamaloukas and the family of Julio Hernandez. Their friendship and support to Ed and Vanessa was immeasurable during the last fifteen months of Ed’s illness.

In place of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Star of Hope Mission or to the Anderson Baptist Church Future Foundations Campaign in the memory of Edward C. Kennard Jr.