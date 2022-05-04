EDWARD J. SZYMCZAK

Edward Szymczak died on April 29, 2022 following a long illness. Ed was a native Texan, a graduate of St. Thomas high school, and held degrees from Texas A&M University and the University of Houston.

Ed spent his career in the Houston area and around the globe working in engineering and engineering management for over 35 years. He loved his work as an engineer, was the recipient of numerous professional awards and certifications, was an inventor on multiple patents, and mentored many young professionals into reaching personal success.

Anything having to do with Texas A&M was especially significant to Ed, so his induction to the Texas A&M Mechanical Engineering Academy of Distinguished Graduates was a true highlight of his professional career.

Most of Ed’s weekends and free time were spent on the family farm in Grimes County. The farm today is a testament to his dedication, creativity, and hard work for over 50 years.

Ed is survived by his wife Jane; his children Denise, Lisa, and Brian; four granddaughters, and two grandsons.

A visitation and reception will be held Saturday, May 7, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Klein Funeral Home - Champions, 16131 Champion Forest Dr., in Klein, TX 77379.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 9, Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Highway 90 South, in Anderson, Texas. Rosary is at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass is at 11:00 a.m

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Easterseals: https://www.easterseals.com/ways-to-give/ or to Saint Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/sts1511109