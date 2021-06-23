Edward Joseph “E.J.” Pilat, age 92 of Houston, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He was born January 18, 1929 in Shiner to John and Agnes Cerney Pilat.

E.J. was a homebuilder in Houston, Texas and he and his wife also owned and operated Marks Outpost in Anderson, Texas until their retirement.

Survivors: sons, David Pilat (Kay), Bryce Windwehen (Theresa); grandchildren, Amanda Kazsuk, Justin Pilat; great-grandchildren, Reagan Wichman and Madison Kazsuk; and sister, Alice Cortez.

E.J. is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Agnes Pilat; son, Darrell Windwehen; sister, Lucille Zissa.

A Rosary is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial will be at Yoakum Restland Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Justin Pilat, Matt Kazsuk, James Choate, Daniel Kurtz, Frank Bacak and Raymond Janecek.

Memorial contributions may be given to www.usvetsinc.org/Houston.

On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com