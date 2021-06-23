Annie “Hazel” Pointer West, 77, passed on June 16, 2021. She was born to the late Johnnie Clinton Pointer and Gladys Pearl Buckalew Pointer in Bedias, Texas on April 14, 1944.

“Hazel” attended Iola High School and was active in various sports.

She was a very spunky and giving person but, her greatest love was spending time with her family. She also worked as a Walmart Associate until she retired in 2012 and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people.

Children: James Edward West and wife Patty Lynn West, William Clinton West and wife Stephanie Elizabeth West, Rhonda Jean Blackwell and husband Curtis Wayne McKee.

Grandchildren: Cody James West, Amber Nicole Bailey and husband Austin Michael Bailey, Kirby Marie Rice, Ryan Austin West and wife Hailey Kathleen West, Emily Anne West, Erica Elaine West, Brandon Dean Blackwell, Seth Wayne Blackwell, Dakota Crawford McKee, Dustin Wayne and wife Ashley McKee, Tiffany Christina McKee.

Great grandchildren: Charlotte Marie Bailey, Easton James West, Kolbi Shea West, Rhett Sawyer West, Hunter Silas West, Brayden Dean Blackwell, Jaycee Lane McKee, Kenley Cole McKee, Harper Rae McKee, Mackenna Elaine McKee, Brooklyn Marie McKee.

Siblings: Johnny “Junior” Clinton Jr. Pointer, B.G. “Moon” and Belinda Pointer, Jean and Earl Spicer, Wanda and Jerry Vinton, Carol and Sam Walkoviak, Linda Pointer, Marta Pointer and numerous nieces and nephews.

Siblings proceeded in death: Robert Lee Pointer, James Harlon Pointer, Billy Eugene Pointer, Edward Ray Pointer, Brenda Kaye Keck.

Pallbearers: John Pointer, Stephen Pointer, Alec Pointer, Ray Pointer Jr., Corey Pointer, Kevin Keck, James Lowry, Bobby Pointer.

Honorary Pallbearers: Rickey Pointer, Aaron Pointer, Jared Pointer, Terry Yates.

Services Officiated by: Jason Pointer.

“Hazel” will be laid to rest at Pankey Cemetery.