ELEANOR MARIE ALBRECHT CONDON 1932 – 2023

Eleanor Marie Albrecht Condon, 91 years young, passed away Friday July 7, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan, TX. She had all the family by her side.

Eleanor was born in Bronx, NY on April 8, 1932 to Elizabeth and Herman Albrecht. She was the first born of 3 girls and 2 boys. Around 1940 the family moved to Woodstock Valley CT.

In 1950 Eleanor graduated Woodstock Academy along with classmate and future husband John R. Condon. They married while John was stationed at Ft. Dix, NJ in 1953. After brief stints in NJ, TX and IL the army discharged John and they moved to Lebanon, NJ to raise Joanne, Paul and Richard. In 1976 with no kids in the house anymore they took a relocation to Houston, TX with Exxon Engineering.

While John travelled with Exxon for years, he got to take Eleanor also. World travelers they became. Eleanor worked at a travel agency in Houston. She also opened a fabric and yarn shop. Soon retirement called and they decided to move back to Connecticut, not to retire, but to open a delicatessen in Woodstock.

Eleanor had a lifelong dream of baking and cooking for a living. Retiring for second time they decided to get a place in Montgomery, TX and keep their CT place, travelling all over to visit friends and family.

In 2005 they decided to downsize and simplify so they moved next to Paul and Vicky’s place in Navasota. In 2011 John passed away and Eleanor continued life on the prairie with Paul and Vicky until 2023.

Eleanor is survived by sister, Barbara Albrecht Bufano; brother, John and Linda Albrecht, both of Woodstock Valley, CT; daughter, Joanne Condon Terry of Cold Spring, TX; sons, Paul and Vicky Condon of Navasota; and Richard and Tinda Condon of Vero Beach, FL; grandchildren, Nick and Mandy Terry of Humble; Megan and Vinoop Daggubati Austin; Eric and Tania Condon of Navasota; great grandchildren, Matthew, Grayson and Graham, and Madelyn Condon.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., September 30, at Grove Cemetery Eastford, CT. A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Paul and Vicky’s house in Navasota.