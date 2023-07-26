C.E. “MICKEY” KRAUSE 1931 – 2023

C.E. “Mickey” Krause entered into Heaven peacefully on July 6, 2023. He was born on February 28, 1931, in Carmine, Texas, to Lee H. Krause and Helene (Kautz) Krause.

Mickey graduated from Round Top – Carmine High School – in 1948, and graduated from The University of Texas, College of Pharmacy, in June 1952. He served in the Korean War from August 1952 to June 1955, with thirty months of service being overseas, and was in the active reserves until 1960.

Mickey was in pharmaceutical practice from June 1955 until 1968 at Airline Pharmacy at 4212 Airline, Houston, Texas, as an employee- owner. In Houston, Mickey met and married his true partner in life, Monica, celebrating 55+ years of a loving and devoted marriage prior to her passing in 2015.

He owned and operated Krause’s Pharmacy #4 at 1426 Spring Cypress Rd., Spring, Texas, from 1968 until 1990, working between 40-80 hours a week. Mickey retired from the pharmaceutical practice in 1990, however, he kept his pharmacy license active for over 50 years.

Mickey was a lifetime member of The University of Texas Ex-Students Association, a lifetime member of the Texas Pharmacy Alumni Association, a member of the VFW Post 560 for 36 years and member of other financial and charitable organizations. Mickey was bestowed an Apostolic Blessing from His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI and dedicated his time and energy of 20+ years assisting Monica’s co-chairing the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Bazaar.

Mickey was preceded in death by his cherished parents; sister, Dora; brothers, Gus, Johnny, Lee Jr., and Elmer; beloved wife, Monica; and sons, Samuel and Michael.

He is survived by his daughter, Monique Krause and son Darrell Krause; grandchildren, Jennifer (spouse Jimmy) Guerra, Jonathan Krause, Matthew (spouse Jessica) Krause, Melissa (spouse Eric) Mansker; great-grandchildren, James, Joshua, and Julianna Guerra; Harper and Easton Krause; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Mickey touched many hearts and was loved by all that knew him.

Visitation was held Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Pat H. Foley & Company, in Houston, Texas. Funeral and burial services were held Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Anderson, Texas.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Wounded Warrior Project in memory of C.E. Krause (via the web: www.woundedwarriorproject. org, by mail: PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, or call: 855-448-3997) OR a charity of your choice.

