ETHLYNDA BOENKER HENSLEY 1927 – 2023

Ethlynda Boenker Hensley, 95, of Navasota, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at her home with family by her side. Visitation were held Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Friedens Church of Washington. Funeral services immediately followed at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed in Friedens Cemetery with Rev. Eric Dehmer officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Ethlynda Boenker Hensley was born on November 20, 1927, in Washington, Texas. She was the daughter of Robert and Selma (Buck) Boenker. She was baptized and later confi rmed at Friedens Evangelical and Reformed Church in Washington. Ethlynda attended school at the Washington schoolhouse. She met her husband, Clyde C. Hensley, and they were united in marriage on June 19, 1948. Ethlynda was a loving and committed wife of 38 years until Clyde’s death in 1986. They raised three beautiful children and were blessed with granddaughters whom they enjoyed spending their time with. Ethlynda worked as a seamstress and helped to raise her family. She enjoyed having her children and grandchildren close by and being a part of their everyday lives. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, shopping trips, family events, and watching her great grandsons’ sporting events. Ethlynda loved to spend time with friends and family and enjoyed long talks in the swing. She loved to cook for her family and was known for baking the best cakes and her famous Thanksgiving dressing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cycle C. Hensley; her parents, Robert & Selma (Buck) Boenker; her sister, Elnora (Boenker) Klug and brother- in-law Arthur E. Klug; her brother, Robert E. Boenker; her son, Clarence Kenneth Hensley; and her daughter, Mary Ann Hensley; parents-in-law, Marian & Alma Hensley; brothersin- law John W. Hensley, Idell Hensley; Fred Hensley; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Hensley) Goodman and Katie Cain.

Ethlynda is survived by her son, Jimmie Lee Hensley and daughter-inlaw Rosalie of Navasota; daughter-in-law Maria (Sosa) Hensley of Navasota; sister-in-law Odie Boenker of Conroe; her grandchildren, Heather (Hensley) Edmonds and husband Brett of Spring, and Kristy Hensley and Shannon (Hensley) Esquivel of Navasota; her great grandchildren, Luke and Logan Edmonds and Dominque Esquivel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to leave fond memories and kind words at www.noblesfuneral. com.