ETTA “CHIP” SMART 1934 – 2024

Born on June 27, 1934, under the Texas sun, Etta Mae Sargeant Smart, affectionately known as “Chip,” embarked on a life journey filled with love and faith. Raised in Navasota, Texas, she held her roots dear as she gracefully concluded her earthly voyage onApril 25, 2024. Leaving behind a legacy of unwavering devotion, Chip’s presence continues to illuminate the lives of those touched by her love.

The celebration of Etta Mae’s life will take place on May 4, 2024, at Truevine Missionary Baptist Church, commencing at 12:00 noon. The public viewing will be held at Lindley Robertson Holt Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Chip’s life was a tapestry woven with threads of commitment and faith. Educated at G.W. Carver, she dedicated herself to nurturing her family, creating a haven of love and warmth. Yet, her impact extended beyond her home, reaching deep into her community.

At her core, Chip’s faith in God shone brightly. A devoted member of Truevine Missionary Baptist Church, she found strength and solace in God, sharing her light with all she encountered.

Chip’s journey continues in the hearts of her cherished family. Welcomed into eternity by her parents, husband, son, brother, sister, and two great-grandchildren, she leaves behind a legacy of love and wisdom.

Remembered by her sisters, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, Chip’s love and grace remain ever-present. She shaped her family’s legacy with her unwavering strength and love, guiding them in faith.

As we bid farewell, we find comfort in knowing Chip rests in God’s loving embrace. Though she may no longer walk among us, her spirit lives on, reminding us to cherish each moment and hold fast to faith.

In honoring Chip’s memory, may we emulate her devotion and love. May her legacy be a guiding light, leading us until we are reunited in God’s eternal love.