MARY KATHERINE DINDOT 1945 – 2024

Mary Katherine Dindot, age 78, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Her life will be celebrated at the First Presbyterian Church in Navasota, TX, at 10:00 a.m. May 2, 2024, followed by a graveside service at the Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel, Navasota, TX.

Mary Katherine was born to Almer and Katherine Engle on December 9, 1945, in Denver, CO. She spent her youth in Duluth, MN, Cheyenne, WY, and Omaha, NB, where her father helped oversee the construction of several United States Strategic Air Command bomber and intercontinental ballistic missile facilities. In 1959, Mary moved to San Antonio, TX, a place she called home for the rest of her life. She was an accomplished flutist in high school, earningAll-State honors her junior year and first chairAll-State honors her senior year. She then attended the University of Texas on a music scholarship, where she played the piccolo in the Longhorn band.

Mary’s life was centered around her family. She married the Reverend Victor H. Dindot on May 25, 1968, and they were called to serve in several churches in California and Texas, settling in Lampasas, TX, in 1977 to raise their three children. Mary relished sewing and baking. Her love of music never waned, often performing flute solos during church and providing music lessons to many young, aspiring musicians. In 2009, she and Vic settled in Navasota, TX, to be close to friends and family. They were inseparable for over 52 years until Vic’s passing in 2020. She spent her final years crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and hats and booties for babies in local hospitals.

Mary was a kindhearted, polite, and thoughtful woman who met everyone with a welcoming smile. She was a master conversationalist, always eager to chat with friends, family, and even strangers. She was a loving mother and grandmother who made a lasting mark on everyone who knew her. She will be missed deeply.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Almer and Katherine Engle, her brothers, Almer Jr. and Richard Engle, and her beloved husband, Vic Dindot. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa & Jeff David; Kathleen & Ben Gamble; son and daughter-in-law, Scott & Lisa Dindot; grandchildren, Lauren Fairchild, Grant Fairchild, Payton Dindot, Tyler Dindot, Blake Dindot, Ashley Dindot, Haven David, and Hadleigh David.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests donating to Allumine Health, Home & Hospice Care in College Station, TX.