GARY CRAIG WILLIAMSON 1939 – 2023

Gary Craig Williamson, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on April 16, 2023, at the age of

84, at his home in Richards.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, April 20, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lindley-

Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Navasota

First United Methodist Church, 616 Holland St., Navasota, TX. A military internment will be held at the

Abshier Cemetery in Hankamer, TX at a future date.

Gary was born on February 16, 1939, in Rochester, New York, to Donald Leonard and Alberta Ruby

Williamson. Gary was a fun-loving, churchgoing, politically passionate, skilled gardener and jokester who

spent the majority of his days volunteering and lending a helping hand wherever it was needed. A

veteran of the United States Navy, Gary was known for his hard work and dedication to Kiwanis

International, Boy Scouts of America, United States Naval Sea Cadets Corps, the Republican Party of

Grimes County, the Navasota First United Methodist Church, and American Legion McCloskey Post 640

where he touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing

him.

Gary was a devoted family man who cherished his role as a husband, father, and grandfather. He was

deeply loved by his wife of 42 years, Lisa, and his five children, Lauren, Leslie, LeaAnn, Craig and Crystal.

He was an adoring grandfather to his 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, who brought

immense joy and happiness to his life.

Gary’s legacy will live on in the memories of his family and friends, who will forever hold him in their

hearts. His passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew him, but his spirit will continue to inspire

and guide us all.

Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby; father, Donald; sister, Donna Jean Quirk;

and son-in-law Jerry Michael Powers. Gary’s unwavering love, kindness, and passion for life will be remembered fondly, and his memory will be cherished forever. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing that he made a profound impact on the lives of those around him.