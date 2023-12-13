GARY NEIL KEISLER 1946 – 2023

Mr. Gary Neil Keisler passed away peacefully on December 6, 2023 at his residence in Sargent, Texas at the age of 76. Visitation was held Monday, December 11, 2023, at Nobles Funeral Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Richards Methodist Church in Richards, TX, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Reagan Cooksey officiating. Interment followed in Bays Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Neil was born in Richards, Texas on December 26, 1946 to Lester and Katherine Keisler.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Katherine Keisler; daughter, Molly Keisler; grandson, Johnnie Keisler; brother-inlaw, Travis Pool; and nephew Barry Pool.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Keisler; daughter, Lori Keisler Weaver and husband Tracy; son,

John “Scooter” Keisler and wife Christi; grandchildren, Shelbi Lara and husband Shannon, Tyler Weaver, Cooper Keisler, Cali Keisler and Colt Keisler; great grandchildren, Rayni Lara and Rankin Lara; sister, Brenda Pool, sister Cindy Matchett and husband Mike along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Neil lived most of his life in Richards until he retired and moved to the coast where he enjoyed riding along the beach, always looking for the perfect shell and fishing, some might say that Neil was a jack of all trades, he was a mechanic and could work on just about anything, a logger and a chicken farmer. Neil enjoyed spending time with his kids, his grandkids and his great grandkids as well as his many friends. Neil was very social and never missed an opportunity to visit and have a drink. Neil was a good man, and an even better Daddy who was loved and adored by many. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in eternal peace.