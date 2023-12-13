DOMINGO PADRON 1941 – 2023

Domingo Padron was born July 2, 1941 to Julian and Sandra Padron in Corpus Christi, Tx. He passed away peacefully into glory on December 5, 2023, at the age of 82.

Mingo was known to be a hard worker, provider for his family and those that were in need of help. He loved to fish, hunt, and dance the night away. He was a dedicated Republican, Conservative, Patriot and a 100% Trump supporter. Mingo loved to mow the grass whether it needed it or not. We always had to watch for flying rocks when he mowed.

Mingo was a Vietnam Vet honorably discharged for his injuries on March 22, 1967. He served his country proudly. Time in combat took a toll on his body. He often recalled and spoke about the things that happened to his buddy’s and those that didn’t make it home. He came home knowing he had many close calls, but he said God had other things for him to do. Mingo was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, a Purple Heart with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, a Vietnam Service Medal, W/2 Bronze Service Star Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and 1st Class Gunner (M60GM) Sharpshooter rifle.

Mingo is survived by son, Steven Lance Padron (Brandy) of Allen, TX; grandchildren, Bret Domingo Taylor and Gunner Padron of Iola, TX; Steven David Padron and London Isabella Padron of Allen, TX; Amber Russell Tidwell (Kris) of Carrollton, TX; and Brittany Russell of Austin; great granddaughter, Rayne Taylor that he loved dearly; brother, Paul David Padron (Linda) of Iola, TX; sisters, Marie Padron (Darrell Reed) of Iola, TX; and Gloria Garcia (Amando) of Roans Prairie, TX; along with many nieces and nephews that loved and respected their Uncle Mingo!

Mingo Padron is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Padron; aunt, Lola Deosis; brother, Julian Padron III; brother-inlaw, Richard Johnson; sister, Rose Ann Vinson; and nephews, Daniel Padron Garcia and Christopher Garcia.

We take comfort in knowing he is at peace and not in pain. His earthly struggles ended when the Lord, in all His wonderful grace, took him home.

Mingo is gone but certainly not forgotten. Gatherings won’t be the same without him. We will be listening for the mowing in the clouds and next time it hails we’ll know he hit some rocks and has shattered heavens windows. Our dad, brother, grandpa, uncle and a friend to many will be greatly missed but resting peacefully in the hands of our Lord.

Services will be Thursday December 14, 2023 at Madisonville Funeral Home in Madisonville, TX. Family will gather at 11 a.m., friends are welcome at 12 p.m. for viewing, and services will start at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Lake Grove Cemetery in Iola, TX.