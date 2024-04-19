Gaynell Reynolds Truelock, 82 of Bowie, TX passed away after a long battle with Dementia. She was called home April 16, 2024.

Gaynell was born December 4, 1941, in New Orleans, LA, to Thurston Odell and Ruth Loraine Reynolds and raised in Houston, TX. She graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1960.

Gaynell met her husband, Jimmy A. Truelock, her high school sweetheart, and they were married on Friday, May 13, 1960.

October 1970, she, and her husband moved their young family to the small town of Anderson, TX. She loved the rural community. Gaynell was loved by all that met her. Her greatest joys were her lord and family. She went to work at the Anderson-Shiro School District in 1973 and retired in 1987. She loved her job at the school and the friends she made.

Gaynell loved her venture into the raising of ostriches for many years. She was a natural with the giant birds. Their last move was in 1995 when she and her husband made the move to Bowie, TX. She opened her last business, Bowie Laundry, right away and ran it for many years.

In 2002 when her husband retired, they finally fulfilled a lifelong dream, bought a motorhome, and hit the road. State Parks were her favorites.

Gaynell is survived by her husband of 63 years; daughter and family, Gaylynn and Mark Burris, grandson, Ethan and Jessica Burris, great grandchildren, Myka Mae and Elliot, all of Bowie, TX; daughter and family, Cindy Kay Brandt of New Waverly, TX, granddaughters, Rachel and Bradley Klawinsky, great grandsons, Stanton and Colson of Montgomery, TX and Holly and Tim Harris, great granddaughters, Rylynn and Madilyn of College Station, TX; daughter, Sandra Bushnell; a dearly loved sister-n-law, Debbie Truelock Meier of Bowie, TX.