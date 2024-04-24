County lot width opponents batting 1.000 April 24, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News Eight Grimes County residents spoke out against the adoption of an addendum to the Grimes County Subdivision Rules and Regulations at the first of two public hearings Tuesday, April 16 in Grimes County Commissioners Court. The second public hearing is Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. The proposed changes were prompted ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!