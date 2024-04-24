Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
GEORGIAALLEN LOVE 1940 – 2024

April 24, 2024 - 00:00
Obituaries
Georgia Allen Love, 84, passed away April 8, 2024 in Arlington, TX. She was born in Searcy, AR, the daughter of Mary and Herman Allen.

She followed in death her beloved husband and dance partner, Raymond Marshall Love, Jr. They shared 36 years of beautiful life together.

She and Raymond worked together in the floral industry most of their lives. Georgia will be remembered for her gifts of food to friends and family and for sharing her vast talents as a floral designer with all who sought to learn her skill. Georgia was a member of the United Methodist Church in Navasota, where she was the choir director for many years. She is survived by her children, Anthony L. Shell, Sheila A. Shell, Stephanie L. Paladini, Marshall Love and Susan Love; and her grandchildren, Matthew Paladini, Andrew Paladini, Will Paladini, Solon Love and Jacques Love.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

