LINDA GAIL (RANEY) SAFFLE 1944 – 2024

Linda Gail (Raney) Saffle, of Richards, Texas, passed from this life and to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Visitation was held at Carlos Fellowship Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed in Pool Cemetery in Richards.

Gail was born October 10, 1944, in Pearland, Texas to Luther Joe Raney and Daisy Thompson Raney and was the last and remaining child of eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Joe David Saffle, of Richards, as well as two sons, Dave Saffle, and his wife Gayle Montgomery Saffle, of Richards and Bryan Saffle and his wife Vickie Fluker Saffle, of Burleson, Texas. She was a loving “Granny” to seven grandchildren: Nathan Saffle and his wife Cassandra of Cloudcroft, New Mexico; Jacob Saffle and his wife Ashley of Richards, Texas; Ben Saffle of Hermiston, Oregon; Zach Saffle and his wife Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kaila Saffle Emery and her husband Josh of Eldorado, Arkansas; Jonathan Saffle and his wife Megan of Burleson, Texas; and Emalee Saffle of Burleson, Texas. She was a great “Granny” to twelve great grandchildren. Noah Saffle, Dylan Saffle, Wyatt Saffle, Lucas Saffle, Elena Saffle, Olivia Saffle, Adaline Emery, Quinn Emery, Nathaniel Emery, McKinsey Emery, Finn Saffle, and Lane Saffle.

She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was a member of Carlos Fellowship in Carlos where her husband serves as Pastor. She was a phenomenal cook, a gifted seamstress, and had retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2009. However, her most eternally significant accomplishment was being the wife of a pastor serving as an integral part of his 58 years in ministry. She led the Associational Acteen program of Gulf-Coast Baptist Association for a number of years, accompanied and led on mission trips to Wyoming and other needful places. She taught countless Sunday School classes, Vacation Bible Schools, led multiple GA programs and taught preschoolers in Mission Friends and led countless children, teens, and others to Christ. Her home was always open to those in need and all who entered were treated as family. She exemplified the heart of her Savior in the way that she always found ways to serve others, placing the needs of others above her own.