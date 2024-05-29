GERALD “JERRY” DEAN PATTERSON 1941 – 2024

Gerald “Jerry” Dean Patterson was born March 24, 1941 to Louis “JR” Patterson, Jr. and Annie Bird Loftin. Affectionately called “Sonny” by family, he was born and raised in Navasota, TX where he briefly worked as an insurance agent.

Gerald served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War and earned several medals, including the Korean Defense Service Medal, Marksmanship (Sharpshooter) Badge, and Longevity Medal. The bulk of Gerald’s professional career was his 30 years with Houston Lighting and Power, Co. (HL&P), where he started as an electrical apprentice and eventually worked his way up to maintenance supervisor.

Gerald was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion in Burton. He was both a Master Mason in the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and a Shriner for over 50 years.

He served as Master of the East Bernard Masonic Lodge.

Gerald’s biggest accomplishment and source of joy, though, was his 57 years of marriage to the late Nancy Rachel Carr of Dearborn, MI. They raised two sons, Richard Dean and Gregory Alan, in Bellaire, TX. After their retirement, Gerald and Nancy moved to land in Burton, TX where they loved hosting their grandchildren. The couple traveled extensively and repeatedly visited their favorite place, Kaua’i.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Louise “Pete” and her husband Edward Floyd; brother, Billy and his wife Wanda

(Speer); and beloved wife Nancy.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Patterson and Greg Patterson (wife April) of Houston; 3 grandchildren, Aaron Patterson (wife Bri) of Lufkin, TX, Grant Patterson of Lafayette, LA, and Natalie Rose Nall of Houston; and 1 great-grandchild, Blake Avery Patterson of Kyle, TX.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the St. John’s UCC, where the Burton American Legion will present honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Gerald’s memory to the Brenham Animal Shelter.