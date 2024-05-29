HARRY ARRINGTON JR. 1946 – 2024

Harry Arrington, Jr., was born in San Pedro, California on February 9, 1946 to Harry Arrington, Sr. and Ruby Williams Arrington. The family migrated to Compton, California in 1955, Harry Jr. was baptized by Reverend J. J. Collins at Mount Chapel Missionary Baptist church in Los Angeles at an early age and worked to keep God as the center of his life.

Harry went to Enterprise Middle school and Compton High school where he graduated in 1964. He was drafted into the United States Army immediately following high school and became part of the 101st Airborne Division, also known as the Screaming Eagles. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and was a recipient of many honors, including the National Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter Badge, a Purple Heart, and the Silver Star for bravery during combat. He later married Marilyn Irene Cole Arrington, whom he had been friends with since junior high. Together they raised three children, and even though they later divorced, they had a friendship that lasted all their days. He earned his Associate of Arts degree in Electronics from El Camino College, which he later used at the Long Beach Shipyard to test and upgrade the ships’ global positioning systems (GPS). He retired from the shipyard and began pursuing his dream of becoming a general contractor. Harry used his skills as a general contractor to preserve the Arrington Family Heritage and ancestry by restoring the McDonald Cemetery. He tirelessly advocated for its recognition as a historically significant site, which resulted in the attainment of its designation as a Texas Historic Cemetery. Harry was well known for his love of country drives to visit family and friends. He logged almost 400,000 miles on one truck alone. Harry loved being on the road. He also loved cooking for family and friends, especially barbecuing, frying fish, and cooking breakfast. Fellowshipping with good food, dancing the two step, and listening to the blues brought him immense joy. He was a sharp dresser and a great dancer. On weekends, he could often be found sitting in his truck in the driveway listening to music. After living in California for decades, Harry returned to Texas in 2014 where he was a devoted family member and was well known for giving generously of his time and talents. He remained in Texas until he returned to California in 2022 to be near his children. Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Williams Arrington and Harry Arrington, Sr.; sister, Cather Mae Arrington; and brother, James Howard Williams.

He is survived by his children, Derick Arrington (Mieah) of Lawndale, CA, Kiri Arrington-White of Los Angeles, CA and Angelina Arrington of Washington DC; grandchildren, Monique Arrington, Jordan Arrington, Ethan White, Elijah White, and Christopher White; sisters, Ruthan Decree from Fontana, CA, Rosie Marie Arrington from Stockton, CA., and Sandra Arrington of Ruston, LA. He also leaves a whole host of other nieces, nephews, family members, friends and loved ones to cherish his memory.