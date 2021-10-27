Mr. Gidie Rogers Williams, also known to his family as “PAW,” age 76, of Hempstead was received into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, October 7, at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life, including a dinner, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., October 29, 2021, at the American Legion located at 31667 FM 1736 in Hempstead, TX.

Gidie was born in Navasota on June 20, 1945, to George & Velma Williams. Gidie was born the baby of the family of six children. He attended and is also a Hempstead High School Alumni. After graduation in 1963, Gidie proudly enlisted to serve his country in the United States Army.

Gidie didn’t speak much about his time in the Army very much during the Vietnam War, except for a few stories of his expert marksmanship awards and his heroic actions, including one of him saving friends from drowning while they were swimming having some down time before being deployed back home. He always proudly stood up for his service time, the Vietnam War, and his country and did not allow anyone to downgrade either of them. He was a proud veteran of the United States of America.

After his time of service, he married Betty Ann Williams on September 27, 1969. On that day he didn’t care if it was right or wrong, he told the love of his life that they would waltz across Texas for the rest of their lives. That’s exactly what they did as they held each other and danced through the years! Through the ups and downs of marriage one thing remained they loved each other immensely. This love produced three beautiful daughters that they called themselves blessed to have. With lots of stories of his younger days it always came back to that he was a patient and loving husband and father.

Gidie was a man of few words, but when he spoke his family knew you better listen to those words of wisdom and the stories, even if you had heard them several times and you definitely did not interrupt. There was many evenings and nights of watching football and teaching and playing penny poker with family. He was known to fix countless vehicles, tractors, and more with what he called the “Williams’ Touch.” Gidie’s life was filled with love, laughter, some hunting and fishing, BBQ, and good country music. He straightened many curves, but he never meant no harm as he was “just a good ole boy,” and will be greatly missed by his friends and loved ones!

Gidie is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Williams; daughters, Stephanie McClarnon, Kimberly Williams Miller and husband Danyon Miller, and Holly Wagner and husband Micheal Wagner Sr.; grandchildren, John Miles, Jeffery Harvey, Trisha Ireland, Kolton Harvey, Jason McClarnon, Andrew Robinson, Micheal Wagner Jr., and Dyllon Wagner; five great grandchildren, and sister, Dixie Rummel.

He was preceded in death by both parents, George and Velma Williams and siblings Marcus Robert Williams “Buddy,” Lois Marie Williams, T.W. Williams, and George Williams “PeeWee”.

