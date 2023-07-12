HARLEY LEE STABLER 1998 – 2023

Harley Stabler, 25, of Iola, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Plantersville as a result of a motorcycle accident. Visitation was from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Iola Missionary Baptist Church with the interment to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Doug Jones (friend of the family). Services are in the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Harley was born to his parents Stacey and Sharia Pirtle Stable in Bryan, Texas on Wednesday, February 10, 1998. He was one of six children to his parents including, James, Taylor, Leah, Emily and Mariah.

Harley was born the smallest of a set of triplets which he was always proud of. He had a lot of health issues, but he never let that hold him back.

He was active in 4-H and FFA from a young age and loved showing and judging animals. Seems like he always bought the rankest heifers to break but he never gave up. Harley loved to bake and BBQ and experiment with different recipes. A lot of his free time was spent helping the younger kids with showing animals and Ag Mechanic projects throughout the community. One of Harley’s goals was to increase the interest in Ag mechanics in local schools. During high school and College, he was involved in youth sports and continued to help kids with their show animals.

He graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering December 2022. He was immediately recruited to BTECH industries to start his career.

Harley always had a smile on his face and would help anyone. He was everyone in the families go to person and first phone call when in need.

He is preceded in death by his uncle Shannon Leon Pirtle, uncle Nolan Hammond JR and uncle Stanley Daryl Hunt; his grandfather’s Harlen Cyril Stabler and Raymond Leon Pirtle.

Harley is survived by his parents, Stacey and Sharia Stabler; his brothers, James Leon Wright and wife Emily, Taylor Stabler; his sisters, Leah Bell and husband Matt, Mariah Stabler; his fiancé Haley Bolinsky; his grandmothers, Patricia May Stabler and Charlotte Ruth Pirtle; his nephews Christopher James Alicie, Wyatt James Wright, Gatlin Bryantt Stabler and Doc Andrew Stabler; his nieces Kyleigh Alayne Wright, Scarlett Gene Bell, Kaydence Brielle Wright; extended family and many close friends.

Honoring Harley’s life as Pallbearers are James Wright, Taylor Stabler, Thomas Sexton, Matt Bell, Tyler Raley, Benton Keller, Kevin Gurka, Jacob Hirsch, Kyle Meadows, Bodie Holmes. Honorary Pallbearers are Brian Nearn, Randall Hammond, Reed Fairbanks, Stacey Stabler, Christopher Alicie, Damian Jones, Stoney Hunt, and Allan Hammond.