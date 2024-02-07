JANICE KAY MCGINTY ROLIARD 1950 – 2024

Ms. Janice Kay McGinty Roliard, 73 of Navasota, passed away Monday January 22, 2024 at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan after a hard battle with Lung Cancer. Visitation will be Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Visitation and Funeral will be located at Union Grove Baptist Church in Whitehall, TX.

Jan was born on October 3, 1950 in Houston to John Clayborn McGinty and Kathryn June Hickson McGinty. Jan was raised in Houston. Her family moved to Old Washington in 1968 but Jan remained in Houston to complete school and graduate with her lifelong friends. She graduated from North Shore High School in 1969. Jan excelled academically and was involved in many extracurricular activities such as Cheerleading, Student Council, Choir, and FHA. After graduation, she moved to Old Washington to be with her family. She married Stephen Johnny Roliard on October 2, 1971. Two years later, March 8, 1973, they had their first and only child, Shannon Nicole.

Jan worked for several large companies throughout the years. One of her favorite jobs was working for TRF Corporate Office where she was given the opportunity to live in Panama City Beach, Florida for the start-up of a new festival. She later started working for Schulte Mobile Homes where she was able to work with her brother-in-law and several family friends. In 1999 she started her best and most rewarding position, fulltime JJ. Being able to take care of her grandkids after school, attend all their school functions, and help them with projects, homework, and activities was something Jan truly loved. She supported her grandkids in everything they were involved in. She never missed any event for them. When the great grandkids came along, things were no different. Jan was there with them always. Harlym loved to spend the night with JJ. Making snacks, watching their shows, listening to music, and dance parties were some of their favorite things to do.

Jan always put family above everything. She loved fiercely, unconditionally, and without judgment. She loved spending time with family and friends that became family throughout the years. Jan loved music of all kinds. She loved watching her sister, brother-in-law, niece, and nephew perform. Whether it was in the garage at band practice or on a stage at an event, she did her best to be there. She loved bowling. Jan was on a bowling league at one time and looked very forward to playing every week. She loved the beach and being by the water. Jan was a social butterfly and loved people.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Kathryn McGinty; her brother, Andy McGinty; and her nephew, Drew McGinty.

Jan, better known as JJ to all her family, leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Juan Castillo; granddaughters, Marina Castillo and Ashlyee Castillo; grandsons, John Kolby Castillo and wife Melanie and Juan M. Castillo; great granddaughters, Reese, Harper and Harlym; sister and brother-inlaw, Beverly and Paul Failla; nephew, Clay Failla and wife Heather; niece, Jessie Court; great nephew and nieces, Rocco, Collins and Ruby Court, and Jake and Summer Pierce.

Jan’s absolute greatest joy in life was being JJ to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them more than anything in this world and they loved her just as much. Her memory will live on through them always.