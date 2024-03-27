JEFFREY TREY CORDOVA 1985 – 2024

Jeffrey Trey Cordova (38) was born Aug. 1, 1985 in Bryan, Texas and passed away on March 12, 2024, in College Station, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Helen Vega, and Santiago Cordova and one brother, Jason Cordova. Surviving are his three beautiful children: Trey, Kyler, and Maximus Cordova; his brothers; Jimmy Cordova and wife Roxanne, Jeremy Cordova, and wife Aricelle; also, nieces Jaycie, Jia, and Jreamlyn Cordova, and nephew Jeremy Cordova Jr.

Jeffrey passed away leaving behind cherished memories. He found profound joy watching his children play football and baseball. He was known for his passion for sports, he engaged and animated conversations about sports stats with friends, his enthusiasm contagious to all who knew him. With a warm heart he never met a stranger, touching countless lives with his affable nature. Though he has departed, his spirit lives on in the hearts that were privileged to know him. Rest in peace and fly high.

Services were under the care of Rios Funeral Directors, Conroe Texas.