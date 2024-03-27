CECELIA (MARKS) HUFFINES 1947 – 2024

Cecelia (Marks) Huffines, 76 years, 2 months, and 23 days, of Midway, TX passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Madisonville, TX. Cecelia’s life was celebrated 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Elwood Baptist Church with Bro. Glenn Connor.

Cecelia was born on December 20, 1947 in Houston, TX to Jasper Wesley Marks and Maxine Rose (Ward) Van Dusen. She graduated from Spring Branch High School in Houston, TX in 1966. She had her only child, Julya, in 1968 with her first husband, Warren Hoover.

Cece worked several fields until she began her career in 1978 with The Internal Revenue Service in Austin, TX. Cece quickly moved up with managerial positions in Houston, TX, Richmond VA, DesMoines IA and ultimately retiring back in Houston with thirty- two years of service as Director of The Western Division for Corporate Bankruptcy. While working at the IRS, she met and married Lt. Col. David Hoyt Huffines, Jr. in 1989.

After retirement, David and Cece enjoyed their property in Rocksprings, TX and Cece enjoyed reading, flower gardening, spoiling pets and spending time with her family. Cece was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and she and David would read the scriptures together nightly.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of thirty-four years, Ret. Lt. Col. David Hoyt Huffines, Jr.; and her stepson, David Wayne Huffines.

Ceceila is survived by her daughter, Julya Hoover Rebstock and her husband Tre’; her grandchildren, Kathleen (Katie) Huffines, Zachary Rebstock, and Caleb Rebstock; her sister, Weslie Marks; and her nieces, Lisa and Elizabeth.