JERALD DAVID MIZE 1937 – 2023

Jerald David Mize died on July 3, 2024 at age 86 after a lengthy illness.

Jerald was married to Elizabeth (Libbie) Rice (Winston) Mize and lived at Peaceable Kingdom Farm in Washington until he moved to Brenham in 2018.

Jerald was passionate about plants, gardening, and landscaping. The family wishes to thank Zenaida Alejandro, Benigno Diaz, and Hillary Loring for their long partnership at Peaceable Kingdom.

He is survived by his sister Peggy Jean Barrett of Ft. Worth, Texas; his daughters, Katherine Taylor Mize of Houston, and Olivia Harcourt Devereux of Silver Spring, Maryland; his grandchildren, Alexander Devereux of Hyattsville, Maryland and Luke Devereux of New Haven, Connecticut.