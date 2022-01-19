JoAnn McClosky Schillaci, of Anderson, passed away on Saturday, January 15, at the age of 82. Surrounded by her loving family, she joined the Lord peacefully.

Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 20, at Nobles Funeral Chapel, followed by a parish rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass celebrating her life will be officiated by Rev. Adam McClosky 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, at St. Stanislaus Kosta Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow in the church cemetery. Afterward, all are invited to join the family in the parish hall to share a meal and memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Born in Anderson, Texas to Martha Walkoviak McClosky and John T. McClosky, JoAnn was the oldest of five girls. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy. In her early life, JoAnn started a career as a runway model for Sakowitz, a luxury outerwear company. Following her modeling career, JoAnn began a career in private duty nursing which led her to start her own child daycare business. She accomplished all of this while also raising her four beautiful daughters and studying for a profession within the United States Postal Service.

JoAnn’s time working for the US Postal Service would span several decades. With an unshakable faith in God, an unbelievably strong work ethic and desire to provide for her family, she persevered through many hard times and struggles that would test the spirit of most, but only served to drive her forward. JoAnn never complained, never spoke ill of another nor looked down on the less fortunate; rather she taught her family by example. Raised to be non-judgmental, JoAnn truly believed in the timeless adage, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” JoAnn was the epitome of grace and elegance; she was truly as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.

In the early 80’s, she would fall in love and marry Billie Hines, becoming a mother to his beautiful daughters. JoAnn’s love and dedication to her family was immense. She always ensured her family came first and worked hard to teach her girls an incredible value system, treating everyone as an equal and with respect.

When she wasn’t working hard or raising her daughters, JoAnn loved working in her garden; flowers were her joy! JoAnn was a pioneering woman with an entrepreneurial spirit that inspired her to start the family business of Paradise Burger at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She made her impact on the rodeo and looked forward every year to seeing her rodeo family and friends. The legacy of her kind generosity to the HLSR show children carried on for generations and still lives on today by her family members.

JoAnn had the kindest spirit, a giving nature, and a heart so big it touched everyone around her. She will forever be in our hearts, loved and missed dearly.

Left to treasure her memory and continue her legacy are daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Milatovich (Gaylon), Vanessa Schillaci (Louis, III), Melanie Schillaci, Kimberly Schillaci Phillips (Keith), Penny Schneider (Mark), Stacey Emmott (Russell) and Patty Hannon (John); sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat Hicks (Mark), Virginia McClosky, Marilyn Burk (Butch) and Ruth Terry (Rob); grandchildren, Renee Fredwood (Russell), Zachary Schillaci, Kensley Phillips-Poret (Judson), Ashley Burk (Brian), Courtney Walker (Brett), McKensie Emmott, Karley Burns (Cody) and Ava Hann; great grandchildren, Dominic Milatovich, Kalee Robertson (Wyatt) and Kaitlin Fredwood; and greatgreat granddaughter, Blakelyn Robertson.

Serving as pallbearers are Richard “Bubba” Sadler, Rick Sadler, Chad Burk, Craig Burk, Louis Pearce, III., Jason Phillips and Dominic Milatovich.

JoAnn was preceded in death by the father of her children, Frank Schillaci; her husband Billie Hines and her precious grandson John Michael Dobyanski.

