Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
ROBERT JAMES RIPKOSKI, JR. 1977 – 2024
Next article
MARTIN LARA 1943 – 2024

JOHN DAVID “DAVE” KUCIFER 1935 – 2024

April 10, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
Obituaries
Article Image Alt Text

John David “Dave” Kucifer was born in an orphanage called the Rest Cottage Inn located in Pilot Point, Texas on April 11, 1935. He was adopted by George and Lilly Kucifer. Dave passed away on April 5, 2024, just a week shy of his 89th birthday. Dave grew up between Orange ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024