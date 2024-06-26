JOHN FLORES 1951 – 2024

John Flores, 72, of Navasota, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Christ Our Light Catholic Church. A parish rosery will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen officiating. Rite of committal immediately following in Oakland Cemetery.

John was born November 25,1951, in Navasota, Texas to Florentine and Maria Flores. John was the sixth child of ten children. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He treasured all the things his parents instilled in him.

He loved to spend time with each one of his siblings by visiting them when he had a chance.

John enlisted in the Airforce in 1970 when he was 19 years old. He held an SGT title until he was honorably discharged as a airplane mechanic.

The remainder of his life he spent with his wife Modesta. They met as classmates in the fourth grade. They stayed in each other’s lives as friends until they got married in 1978. John loved his wife and the life they shared together. John and Modesta celebrated their 46th year of marriage on June 10, 2024.

In 1981 they welcomed their first child Kristie Marie and 3 years later their 2nd child John Michael. John was a hands-on dad. He took pride in his children. He instilled in them what his parents taught him. He taught them to be responsible and to love unconditionally.

He dedicated his life to his wife, children, and grandchildren. John took his role as Popo very seriously. He made sure Michael Ethan, Emily Marie, and Adrian Jr AKA AJ, got everything they asked for. He went above and beyond to take care of his grandchildren.

To everyone he was “Uncle Johnny”. No matter how you got to know John. He made you feel like you were family. He was willing to help you out in any way he could. He made you feel so loved. He was stern with his nephews, but he wanted to ensure they did the right things in life for their families. He was a great role model and father figure for some.

John loved being outdoors. His excuse was he needed to clean his shop out, but if you asked his wife, she would say it never looked any different from the day before. John had a fun and witty personality. He would always use his famous saying with the kids by telling them “I’m going to go see a man about a horse.” For years all the kids would ask him when we are going to get that horse.

John worked his whole life. He stayed busy by helping friends, family members and anyone he encountered. He spent majority of his work years at Interstate and a few years Forge Component where he met some of his lifelong friends. When he retired, he picked up a part-time job being a grandfather and being a floor associate at Lowes. He was employed at Lowes for 9 years up until the time of his death.

John was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lupe Rangel, Rosie Flores, and brothers Florentine Jr, David Lee, Pete Flores, and Copper T Flores (granddog).

He survived by his wife, Modesta Flores of Navasota; her daughter, Kristie Escobar and her husband, Adrian Escobar of Burton; her son, John Michael Flores and his wife, Laura of Navasota; his sisters, Sylvia Teran and her husband, Eladio of Bryan, Linda Espiriqueta and her husband, Daniel of Bryan, Margaret Manrique of Tomball, and Maryann Westfall and her husband, Allen of Navasota; his sister-in-law, Hilda of Hearne; his grandchildren, Michael Ethan Flores of Navasota, Emily Marie Escobar and Adrian Escobar, Jr. aka “Hotdog” of Burton.

Serving as Pallbearers are John John Flores, Rudy Castro, Albert Pimentel, Antonio Luna (Tonio), Edward Flores, Edward Dobijanski, and Paul Arbuckle.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Compian, John Michael Flores, Michael Ethan Flores, Adrian Escobar, Jerry Rios, Paul Flores, Manuel Luna, and Andy Dobijanski.