JOHN THOMAS “LAMAR” MCNEW 1932 – 2024

John Thomas “Lamar” McNew, Jr., 91, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, April 9. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Aldersgate Church with Rev. Mario Parga officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel. Lamar was born July 1932 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!