LETICIA BONILLA 1958 – 2022

Our dear mother Leticia Bonilla sadly passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 63. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Leticia also had many friends and was a well-loved member in the community of Anderson.

You are welcome to attend the memorial service we are holding in her honor. Visitation with family and friends will be held Thursday, December 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with service time at 7:00 p.m. at Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana de Huntsville. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 16, at the church with Rev. Freddy Perla officiating. Interment will follow at Preston Cemetery in Anderson. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Leticia was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico on December 19, 1958, to Severiano Mireles Sanchez, who was a truck driver & Ines Reynoso Herrera, who was a homemaker. Leticia was the youngest of seven siblings. She came to Texas in 1980 to live with her older sister Rosa. Here she met Raul at Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana in Houston and married him September 1985. Leticia and Raul had three sons and moved to Anderson, Texas in 1999.

She worked most of her life as a housekeeper and florist which she was very proud of. Leticia was very dedicated to her work and did it to the best of her abilities. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, thrifting, going to the beach, and gardening.

Leticia is survived by her Husband Raul; sons, Miguel, Jorge and Daniel; and grandchildren, Kaila, Benjamin, Julian and Alethea.

Serving as Pallbearers are Miguel, Jorge, Daniel, Saul, Vicente, Victor. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert and Rosendo.