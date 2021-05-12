Linda Brynn Kirkland Miller, of Frisco, Texas, went home to be with the Lord April 26, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born August 2, 1942 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the eldest of three siblings.

Linda graduated from Navasota High School in 1960 and earned a bachelor’s in music education from Baylor University in Waco, Texas in 1964, where she was an active member of the A Cappella Choir. She remained a lifelong supporter of the Baylor Bears and enjoyed attending annual Homecoming events with alumni and family members.

Following graduation, Linda married Bill Miller of Navasota, Texas and they had a son and daughter, Bert and Holly. She served as Organist, Pianist and Worship Director at First Baptist Church in Navasota, Texas. Linda worked tirelessly as an elementary and middle school Music Teacher and Choir Director at Navasota ISD and College Station ISD, directing countless concerts and performances. She moved to Bryan, Texas following a divorce in 1987.

In 2003, Linda retired from a 25-year career in music education and moved to Plano, Texas to be closer to her grandchildren. She never missed Peyton’s or Christian’s band concerts and games, always cheering them on, their biggest fan.

Linda believed in family. She believed in serving God and her community using her musical gifts. She enjoyed baking goodies for her grandsons, decorating for family parties, coffee with friends, playing (always the winner) scrabble and shopping. Most recently, Linda loved coordinating social events and luncheons in her retirement community. Linda especially enjoyed giving gifts that would bring joy to her loved ones. She leaves a beautiful legacy of faith, hope and love.

The family would like to extend their immense gratitude to the entire community of Parkview in Frisco Assisted Living and Memory Care. Linda truly thrived while she was a resident these last 4 years. She made many friends there and will be truly missed.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. Kirkland and Allegra Kirkland of Pineville, Louisiana and her late brother, Roger “Skip” Kirkland of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Gary Mochel of Milton, Florida; son, Bert Miller of Navasota, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Holly Jule and Nick Jule of Plano, Texas; two grandsons, Peyton Jule and Christian Jule.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, May

16, 2021, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Navasota.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.