Receiving 15-Year Service Awards at Monday’s city council meeting were City Manager Brad Stafford and Lt. Mike Mize. Pictured (L-R): Stafford, council member Bernie Gessner, Mayor Bert Miller, Lt. Mike Mize, council members Josh Fultz, Pattie Pederson, and Grant Holt. Receiving awards but not present were James Simon, III, for five years and NPD Police Chief Shawn Myatt for 15 years. Examiner photo by Connie Clements