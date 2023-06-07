LORAINE MAY SCRUGGS 1925 – 2023

Navasota, Texas mourns the loss of a beloved member of its community, Loraine May Scruggs. Loraine passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, at Nobles Funeral Chapel; later at 1:45 p.m. the committal service will begin at Houston Nation Cemetery. Service arrangements are entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Her departure has left lasting void in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Loraine’s warm and compassionate nature touched the lives of many, and she will always be remembered for her kind heart and selfless spirit.

Loraine is survived by her devoted husband, Robert Scruggs, whom she shared a beautiful journey of 51 years of marriage. Their love and commitment to each other were an inspiration to all. Their bond stood as a testament to the power of love, loyalty, and devotion.

She will forever be remembered as a loving and nurturing mother to her children, Margaret Ann Gentry, William L Brakhage JR, Susan Zwerneman, and Ted Brakhage. Loraine instilled in her children the values of love, integrity, and compassion, and her legacy will live on through them. Loraine also leaves behind a cherished legacy in her 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

The memory of Loraine will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed, and her absence will be deeply felt. Rest in peace, dear Loraine. You will be dearly missed.