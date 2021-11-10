LOUISE KINKADE

Louise Florence Bastedo Kinkade, 88, of Navasota, passed away of cancer, Saturday evening, November 6, 2021, at her home.

A celebration of Louise’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home.

Louise was born April 11, 1933, in Buffalo, New York to Walter and Georgia Stoehr Bastedo and raised on a farm in Eden, NY. At an early age, Louise excelled as a singer and often played lead roles in local productions. She was named Eden’s “Miss Jaycee” at the age of 18. Louise married Robert Virgil Kinkade (deceased) on November 6, 1954.

Louise was a devoted wife and mother to her young children. Robert’s work took them from Buffalo to Mobile, Houston, Miami, Jacksonville, San Francisco, Bellevue and back across the country to Williamsville, NY. Eventually settling again in Houston, Louise opened and successfully ran her own business, Professional Office Services of Houston, where she routinely won national sales awards.

A lover of the arts, Louise worked as House Manager for many years at Houston’s esteemed Alley Theater. Night after night, patrons were greeted by her gracious presence. She enjoyed wonderful plays and met many of the traveling actors at The Alley. She was also active in Houston Happy Hikers and volunteered with Houston Proud.

Upon retirement, Louise left Houston for Navasota. She cherished her life in Navasota, reading and doing volunteer work with the local theatres, the Navasota Noon Lions Club, the book club and other local organizations. She remained active until the end, attending area festivals and functions and felt at home in this community. She leaves behind many friends and happy memories.

Louise was a magical and generous person and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She would not want anyone to feel sad. In life, she was consistently and authentically happy and never took anything or anyone for granted. Now she would urge you to take a moment to look around and find something good in life, enjoy the simple things in life – the ones that count. She would encourage you to love yourself, be kind to others and be humble and at peace with yourself.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Donald and Walt; and sister Janet. Survivors include her three children, Kevin Kinkade of Manor, TX Chris Kinkade of Toluca Lake, CA and Lise McNally and husband Johnny of Navasota, along with numer ous cousins and nieces, great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of usual remembrances, please plant a tree in Louise’s honor or donate to your favorite charity. The family acknowledges and appreciates the assistance received from the wonderful team at Texas Home Health Hospice who worked to keep Louise comfortable.

