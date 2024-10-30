LOUKATTIE KROLL BURZYNSKI 1933 – 2024

LouKattie Kroll Burzynski, 90, of Richards, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, October 22, 2024.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Anderson. A parish rosary led by Deacon Russell Pasket followed at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating her life took place 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Adam S. McClosky as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church cemetery.

LouKattie was born to John and Stella Baranowski Kroll on December 7, 1933 in Richards, Texas. She attended school in Richards and soon after graduating from high school she married Eugene Burzynski on November 22, 1952 and they made their home in Richards. She soon welcomed five children, all while being an avid homemaker and graduating from Sam Houston State University to become a teacher. Then, later in life, she was able to experience the love of adding three grandchildren, a gift to her.

Aside from being an avid homemaker she enjoyed many other activities. LouKattie spent many hours sewing and even made clothes for her kids. Along with sewing, she enjoyed gardening. Many vegetables were canned for the family each year.

LouKattie was an accomplished teacher for Anderson-Shiro ISD for over 30 years. She was a lifelong catholic and member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Anderson.

LouKattie was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her parents, a brother, Pete Kroll and sisters Mary Mattern and Bettie Wrobleski, with whom she shared a special sister bond. She leaves behind her children, Gerard Burzynski, Leo Burzynski, Alan Burzynski and wife Susan, Brian Burzynski and wife Janna, all of Richards, and Anita Johnson of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Calan Johnson of Dallas, Brianna Burzynski of Houston and Kaudia Johnson of Huntsville.