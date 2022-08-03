Marilyn Schultz, 85, of Shiro, passed away Saturday, July 30, at her home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, at Shiro Baptist Church with Rev. Jay Kott officiating. Interment will follow in Independence Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Marilyn was born on June 26, 1937 in Crabbs Prairie, Texas to Ace and Jimmie (Morris) Gordon. She worked in the Human Resource area of the oil and gas industry. She enjoyed reading and loved to travel.

She is survived by her son, Gordon Miller Kelley; daughters and sons-in-law Sherryl and Bahram Otmishi and Kelleyne and Oliver Beckham, III.; grandchildren Ashley Christine Alexander and Mark James Beckham and great grandchildren Kenzi and Brantley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Louise Jordon Madden.