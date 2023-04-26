MARILYNN MARIE LEATHART 1945 – 2023

LEATHART

Dr. Marilynn Marie Leathart, a renowned accounting scholar and beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on April 9, 2023, at the age of 78. She is survived by her daughter Brandilynn Collins Garrison (Micah), son Larin Collins, and grandsons Micah Jr., Jonah, Isaiah, and Jeremiah, as well as her siblings Madelaine Jackson and Harvey Leathart.

Marilynn was born on March 28, 1945 to Betty and Orin Leathart. She grew up in a loving family and graduated from high school in Navasota, TX before attending the University of North Texas, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Accountancy. She then went on to receive her master’s and PhD in Accounting from the University of Alabama.

Marilynn’s passion for accounting led her to become a highly respected educator at various renowned institutions including Morehouse College, the University of Colorado, University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, and John Carroll University. She shared her knowledge and love for accounting with her students, inspiring many to pursue careers in the field.

Marilynn settled in University Heights, Ohio, where she raised her family and became an active member of the community. She joined Redeemer United Methodist Church, where she served on the Lay Committee, and later, the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Congregation. In her spare time, she enjoyed needlepoint and was an accomplished needleworker, leaving over 20 pieces of art for her family to treasure. She enjoyed opera, jazz, and baking for family and friends. Marilynn was also a published accounting researcher and a member of the Academy of Accounting Historians. Her contributions to the field of accounting will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Marilynn’s memorial service will be held at Emory United Methodist Church in Washington DC on April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with a brief repast to follow.

Flowers are welcome, and donations can be made in the name of Marilynn Leathart to the Sughra Malik Book Scholarship Fund, benefiting Morehouse Students, in Marilynn’s memory. She will be dearly missed by her family and colleagues, but her legacy will continue to inspire and educate others in higher education.

The link to the Sughra Malik Book Scholarship can be found here: https:// ignite.morehouse.edu/project/ 35555. Again, please specicy that your donation is in memoriam of Marilynn Leathart.