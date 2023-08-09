MARY LOU HOUSTON 1930 – 2023

Mary Lou Houston, 93, of Navasota, passed away Tuesday morning, July 25, 2023, at Golden Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 28, in Oakland Cemetery, with Pastor C. McAllister “Mac” Vaughn of Stoneham Methodist Church officiating.

Mary Lou was born at home, February 28, 1930, to Robert Leslie and Nona Pennington Houston of Navasota. She loved the Lord and attended First Baptist Church of Navasota from birth and was baptized there at the age of 10.

Mary Lou attended Navasota schools and graduated from Navasota High School in 1947. She loved to play tennis and was an excellent player, winning many awards. Mary Lou enjoyed fellowship with her high school friends, and her fondest memories were getting reacquainted with those friends later in life and taking many wonderful trips with them.

After graduation Mary Lou went to Southwestern Business University in Houston for one year. She came back to Navasota and worked at Gulf States Utilities for three and a half years. She then moved to Houston and started a career with Gulf Oil Corporation. After hard work, Mary Lou got a huge promotion to Gulf Pipeline, as the secretary to the vice president, and then eventually was promoted to Executive Secretary to the President of Gulf Pipeline Company. Mary Lou’s proudest personal accomplishment was her retirement from Gulf after 30 years of dedication.

Mary Lou moved back to Navasota after retirement and enjoyed volunteering at church, Bible study, fellowship with her “Lunch Bunch” group, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her cousins, Alice Brown Bosse, Robert Scott Bosse and wife Kim of Washington, TX, Justin Brown Bosse and wife Carla of Richards, and Mauri Bosse Pasket and husband Jeff of Anderson.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has requested memorials in Mary Lou’s name to the First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 301 Church St., Navasota, TX 77868.